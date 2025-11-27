Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam dates 2025 announced; check details RRB NTPC exam date 2025: The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on December 20. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam scheduled on the RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 exam dates have been announced, the NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on December 20. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam scheduled on the RRB websites.

RRB NTPC city intimation slip will be available for download 10 days prior to the exam and the admit card three to four days before the exam. The candidates can download RRB NTPC city intimation slip PDF on the RRB websites.

To download RRB NTPC city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC city intimation slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC city intimation slip PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip: How to download at RRB websites

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF will be available for download

Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025

To download RRB NTPC admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF link. Use login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.