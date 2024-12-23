PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits: 'Your dream has come true'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the event through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits through video conferencing. While addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said "I have returned from Kuwait late last night. There I had a long meeting with the youth and professionals of India. Now after coming here, my first program is being held with the youth of the country. It is a very pleasant occasion that today a new beginning of life is taking place for thousands of youth of the country. Your dream of many years has come true. The hard work of many years has been successful..."

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation building and self-empowerment.

Rozgar Mela at 45 locations

Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, among others.

