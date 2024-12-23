Pilibhit: Three Khalistani terrorists, accused in police station bombing case, killed in encounter by cops

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Policemen who carry out the encounter and guns recovered from the spot

Three Khalistani terrorists were killed in an encounter led by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Pilibhit on Monday. A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police had an encounter with three criminals who threw grenades/bombs at a police post in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, said the police in a statement. The policemen recovered two AK 10, 19 guns and two Glock pistols from the spot.

"In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party. This terror module is involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The encounter has taken place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit, between the joint police teams of Pilibhit & Punjab and the three module members are involved in the grenade attack on a police post in #Gurdaspur. The injured persons have been immediately taken to CHC Puranpur for urgent medical treatment. Investigations are in progress to unveil the entire terror module Recovery: Two AK rifles and two Glock pistols," DGP Punjab Police posted on X.

The encounter took place under the jurisdiction of Police Station Puranpur. The terrorists were critically injured in the firing and they were sent to CHC Puranpur Hospital for treatment but they were declared dead.

Details of the Khalistani terrorists:

1. Gurvinder Singh son of Gurudev Singh, age about 25 years, a resident of Mohalla Kalanaur, Police Station Kalanaur, District Gurdaspur, Punjab

2. Virendra Singh alias Ravi son of Ranjeet Singh alias Jeeta age about 23 years, resident of village Agwan, Police Station Kalanaur, District Gurdaspur, Punjab

3. Jasan Preet Singh alias Pratap Singh, age about 18 years, resident of village Nikka Sur, Police Station Kalanaur, District Gurdaspur, Punjab

The police recovered these weapons:

Two AK rifles,

Two Glock pistols

Large quantity of cartridges

Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police Pilibhit, SI Amit Pratap Singh, Inspector Naresh Tyagi, SHO Puranpur, SI Lalit Kumar, HC Jagveer, Inspectpr Ashok Pal, SHO Madhotanda, C Sumit, C Hitesh, Inspector KB Singh, SOG in-charge and team, SI Sunil Sharma, Surveillance in-charge and members of the Punjab Police carried out the operation.

Also read: Delhi Police busts multi-state cricket betting racket, arrests mastermind, 9 others