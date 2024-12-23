Delhi Police busts multi-state cricket betting racket, arrests mastermind, 9 others

In a major success against illegal cricket betting, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested 10 individuals active in different states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, said Delhi Police in statement.
According to police, the accused were found betting on the Big Bash League T-20 tournament in Australia, using mobile phones and laptops. The police has recovered five laptops along with 24 mobile phones, an LED smart TV, and other incriminating materials from the accused.
As per the police, Raju Vaishnav (48) the mastermind behind the operation is a goldsmith from Delhi's Karol Bagh. He had convinced other bookies from different states to join hands and increase profits.
The group operated in both ways: online, using a betting website, and offline, noting bets on notepads. The investigation further revealed that the group had been operating for over a year, with daily transactions amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and profits ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.
10 accused arrested
The ten arrested accused have been identified as mastermind Raju Vaishnav
- Ajay Kumar (43) cloth shop owner, Delhi's Karol Bagh
- Yogesh Taneja (36) medical shop worker, UP's Agra
- Tarun Khanna (34) medical shop worker, UP's Agra
- Manish Jain (34) gas stove dealer, Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Kushal (32) mobile shop owner, Rajasthan's Pali
- Parvesh Kumar (44) tailor, Delhi's Karol Bagh
- Harvinder Deol alias Happy (38) mobile shop owner,UP's Agra
- Gautam Das (43) mobile shop owner, Rajasthan's Pali
- Jagrit alias Sunny Saihni (32) software expert, Delhi's Karol Bagh
