Delhi Police busts multi-state cricket betting racket, arrests mastermind, 9 others

In a major success against illegal cricket betting, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested 10 individuals active in different states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, said Delhi Police in statement.

According to police, the accused were found betting on the Big Bash League T-20 tournament in Australia, using mobile phones and laptops. The police has recovered five laptops along with 24 mobile phones, an LED smart TV, and other incriminating materials from the accused.

As per the police, Raju Vaishnav (48) the mastermind behind the operation is a goldsmith from Delhi's Karol Bagh. He had convinced other bookies from different states to join hands and increase profits.

The group operated in both ways: online, using a betting website, and offline, noting bets on notepads. The investigation further revealed that the group had been operating for over a year, with daily transactions amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and profits ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

10 accused arrested

The ten arrested accused have been identified as mastermind Raju Vaishnav

Ajay Kumar (43) cloth shop owner, Delhi's Karol Bagh

Yogesh Taneja (36) medical shop worker, UP's Agra

Tarun Khanna (34) medical shop worker, UP's Agra

Manish Jain (34) gas stove dealer, Rajasthan's Jaipur

Kushal (32) mobile shop owner, Rajasthan's Pali

Parvesh Kumar (44) tailor, Delhi's Karol Bagh

Harvinder Deol alias Happy (38) mobile shop owner,UP's Agra

Gautam Das (43) mobile shop owner, Rajasthan's Pali

Jagrit alias Sunny Saihni (32) software expert, Delhi's Karol Bagh

