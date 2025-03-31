Noida Metro announces multiple job openings, salaries up to Rs 1.60 lakh per month | Details here The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has clarified that incomplete applications, submissions without essential documents, applications submitted in formats other than the prescribed one, or those received after the deadline will be strictly rejected.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced multiple job openings across various posts, inviting eligible candidates to apply through the prescribed offline mode. As per an official notification, interested candidates have been asked to fill application forms and submit them at the Noida Metro Office along with all required certificates and documents.

Candidates are required to ensure their applications reach the office by April 21 via post, courier, or direct submission, the notification read. The NMRC has also clarified that incomplete applications, submissions without essential documents, applications submitted in formats other than the prescribed one, or those received after the deadline will be strictly rejected.

A look at posts for which recruitments will be done

Assistant Manager (Property Development)

Assistant Manager (Property Business)

Section Engineer (Civil and Track)

Assistant Manager (Information Technology)

Assistant Manager (Finance)

Section Engineer (Rolling Stock)

Section Engineer (Signaling and Telecom)

Section Engineer (Electrical)

Senior Section Engineer (Property Business)

Revenue Inspector

Fire Safety Inspector

Selection process

As per the official notification, candidates applying for these positions will be shortlisted based on their experience and qualifications. The shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in the selection process, which may include a written examination or a personal interview.

A look at salary structure

S. No. Post Salary 1 Assistant Manager (Property Development) Rs 50,000-1,60,000 2 Assistant Manager (Property Business) Rs 50,000-1,60,000 3 Section Engineer (Civil and Track) Rs 40,000-1,25,000 4 Assistant Manager (Information Technology) Rs 50,000-1,60,000 5 Assistant Manager (Finance) Rs 50,000-1,60,000 6 Section Engineer (Rolling Stock) Rs 40,000-1,25,000 7 Section Engineer (Signalling and Telecom) Rs 40,000-1,25,000 8 Section Engineer (Electrical) Rs 40,000-1,25,000 9 Senior Section Engineer (Property Business) Rs 46000-1,45,000 10 Revenue Inspector Rs 46000-1,45,000 11 Fire Safety Inspector Rs 40000-1,45,000

Additional Information

As per the corporation's policy, candidates selected through direct recruitment will have to undergo a probation period. Additionally, employees are required to serve a three-month notice period before resigning from the corporation. For further details, candidates can refer to the official notification provided below.

ALSO READ: Noida Metro Expansion: 11 new stations to make travel easier