Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026 notification out at indianbank.bank.in; vacancy details, selection process

New Delhi:

The Indian Bank has released the recruitment notification for Specialist Officer positions (including Assistant Manager). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Bank SO post on the official website - indianbank.bank.in. The last date to apply for Indian Bank SO post is April 28. The recruitment drive will be held for 350 positions, including Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager.

The candidates can apply for Indian Bank SO post on the official website - indianbank.bank.in. To apply for Indian Bank SO post, candidates need to visit the official portal - indianbank.bank.in and click on Indian Bank SO post link. Fill the details in application form and upload required documents. Pay Indian Bank SO application fee and click on submit. Save Indian Bank SO application form pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - indianbank.bank.in

Click on Indian Bank SO application link

Fill the Indian Bank SO application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save Indian Bank SO application form pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

Application fee

The application fee for candidates belong to General/ OBC/ EWS categories is Rs 850, while candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 175.

Age limit

The upper age limit for the general category candidate is 32, while for the age limit for reserved category candidates, the candidates are advised to check the official website - indianbank.bank.in.

Selection process

The selection process involves an online CBT exam followed by interview, document verification process.

For details on Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - indianbank.bank.in.