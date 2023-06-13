India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registrations to reopen for 4,384 vacancies in North East divisions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 to reopen registrations today

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post will reopen online registrations for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2023. According to an official statement, India Post will activate the registration link for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur states on June 16. Aspiring candidates can register for the India Post GDS Recruitment through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The last date to register online is June 23. Applicants will be able to edit their applications through the correction window between June 24 and June 26. Candidates who have already submitted their applications till June 11 will also be able to edit their applications from June 24 to June 26.

India Post will fill up a total of 384 posts of Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in North East circles of Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

BPM - Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380

Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 ABPM - Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 40 years (age relaxation available).

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent examination with Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects from a recognised board.

