IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard OUT at ibps.in; download link

IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose) scorecard 2023 for preliminary examination. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP-RRBs-XII Group 'B'- Clerk exam can download their scorecard from the official website-- ibps.in.

Aspirants can access and download the IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard using their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth. The last date to download the RRB Clerk pre scorecard is September 15, 2023. The online computer based preliminary examination was conducted on August 12, 13, and 19, 2023. The result for phase 1 exam was declared on September 1. IBPS is conducting the RRB Office Assistants (Multipurpose) recruitment exam for a total of 8,938 vacant posts.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2023

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary scorecard.

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the CRP RRBs section.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’.

Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth and submit it.

IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2023 will be appeared on the screen.

Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Clerk Pre Scorecard 2023