IBPS hiring for Research Associate posts, annual salary up to Rs 12 lakh. Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is actively recruiting for positions of Research Associate, and the yearly pay of the candidate will be up to 12 lakhs. Interested candidates can check the complete details of IBPS recruitment 2022. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join IBPS as Research Associate is required to register online for the selection process. The candidates have to submit their online applications for the above post by or on May 31, 2022, as per the official notification. All the candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1000.

Post details:

Position: Research Associate

Place of posting: IBPS, Mumbai

Grade: E

Salary: Rs 44,900 per month (approximately Rs 12 lakhs per year CTC)

The tentative date of the online examination is June 2022. The selection of the candidates is to be done after examination and documentation.

Selection Process:

Online Exam

Group Exercise

Personal Interview

Requirement:

The Minimum age required for this post is 21 Years and the maximum is 30 years, i.e.; the candidate must be born not earlier than May 2, 1995, and not later than May 1, 2001. The candidate must have done Post-Graduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics Management (with specialization in HR) from recognized institutes or universities with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. There should preferably be one year of experience in academic Research or Test Development. Competency in Operating Computer is a must.

How to apply:

Candidates can visit the official site of IBPS (https://www.ibps.in/) to apply online as no other mode of application will be accepted Search the Click here to view the advertisement for the post of Research Associates on May 11, 2022, scrolling at the top of the home page Click on IBPS- Recruitment of Research Associate- Registration starts from May 11. Click here to register. A new window will open. Then click on Click here for new registration. Fill in all the required details, and upload photos and signatures. Pay the fee of Rs 1000 once check all the application processes you have done correctly or not Then Check and download the application form and Take a printout for future use.

Preferences will be given to candidates having experience in developing objective tests, psychological and educational tests, and other selection tools and with knowledge of computers.

Successful Candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies, however, a waitlist would also be maintained to fill up need-based requirements, which will be valid for a period of six months.

