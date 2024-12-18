DU Recruitment 2024: Application begins for non-teaching staff posts, check eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU Recruitment 2024 for non-teaching staff posts

DU Recruitment 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has started the online application process for various non-teaching posts including Assistant and other roles. Candidates interested in applying for DU Recruitment 2024 can submit application forms by December 27. The link to the online application is available on the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

This drive aims to fill 137 non-teaching posts at the University of Delhi, of which 11 are Senior Assistant posts and 80 are Assistant posts. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details about the recruitment drive below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Assistant Registrar - Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

Senior Assistant -Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University/Institution.

Assistant - A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

Age Limit for non-teaching positions

Assistant Registrar - 40 years

Senior Assistant -35 years

Assistant - 32 years

Note: Upper age limit relaxation for candidates in the reserved category. Check the details in the official notification before submitting application forms.

Pay Scale

Assistant Registrar- Level 10

Senior Assistant - Level 06

Assistant - Level 04

Selection Criteria for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024

The selection process involves multi-stages depend on the post. Candidates can check the official notification for reference.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of DU, du.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Advt. No. R&P/311/2024 dated 12.12.2024 for various Non-Teaching posts'

It will redirect you to a window where online application link is mentioned

Click on 'online application link'

It will redirect you to a new window

Register yourself before proceeding to the online application

On successful registration, proceed with the online application

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee