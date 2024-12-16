Delhi University Recruitment 2024: Notification out for non-teaching staff posts, apply online from Dec 18

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU Non Teaching Recruitment 2024 Notification out

Delhi University Recruitment 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Registrar, Senior Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website. The link to the online applications will be opened on December 18 and close on December 27. The link will be available on the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 137 vacancies, of which, 11 are for assistant registrar, 46 are for senior assistant and 80 are for assistant posts. Candidates are advised to check qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details before applying to any post.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Assistant Registrar- Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent.

Senior Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University.

Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

Age Limit

Assistant Registrar- 40 years

Senior Assistant - 35 years

Assistant - 32 years

Note: The upper age limit prescribed for the advertised post shall be relaxable in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (Central List), Persons with Disabilities, Ex-servicemen and other specified categories.

Pay Scale

Assistant Registrar- Level 10

Senior Assistant - Level 06

Assistant - Level 04

Selection Criteria for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024

The selection process involves multi-stages depend on the post. Candidates can check the official notification for reference.

Official Notification

How to apply for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024?

Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, du.ac.in. The applications will be accepted from December 18 to 27. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

Application Fee