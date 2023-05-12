CGPSC PCS Prelims result 2023 out at psc.cg.gov.in, 3095 Qualified for mains exam, check result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CGPSC PCS Prelims result 2023 on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC PCS result 2023 has been announced by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Chattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022 prelims exam can download their results from the official website. The results have been hosted at the website of psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the results, a total of 3095 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam. The candidates will have to first register themselves to appear in the CGPCS Mains 2023 exam from May 18 to 25 and the amendments in the CGPSC PCS 2023 mains exam application form can be between May 26 and 27.

The commission conducted CGPSC PCS prelims 2022 on February 12 in 28 districts across the state. After the completion of exams, the provisional answer keys were uploaded on February 14, 2023. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the incorrect answer key.

CGPSC PCS Prelims result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CGPSC PCS Prelims result 2023'

A PDF will be opened

Check CGPSC PCS Prelims result 2023 and save it for future reference

What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted in the CGPSC PCS prelims 2022-23 exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled to be held from June 15 to 18. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded prior 10 days to the exam, as per official notification.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 189 vacancies for various positions under the CGPSC PCS recruitment drive. Candidates can directly download CGPSC PCS Prelims result PDF by clicking on the above link.

