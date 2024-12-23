Monday, December 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Aspirants continue with their indefinite hunger strike demanding re-exam

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Aspirants continue with their indefinite hunger strike demanding re-exam

Aspirants in Patna are continuing their indefinite hunger strike, and demanding a cancellation of the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for all.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 23, 2024 15:51 IST, Updated : Dec 23, 2024 16:04 IST
BPSC 70th CCE 2024
Image Source : PTI Representative Image

BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: The aspirants are continuing their indefinite hunger strike, and demanding a cancellation of the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for all. Initially, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) cancelled the original exam held on December 13, due to alleged irregularities at the Bapu Pariksha Bhawan in Patna. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on January 4, 2025, for the candidates who took the test at Patna’s  Bapu Pariksha Bhavan due to alleged irregularities at the centre.

The video of the hunger strike has come out, wherein a large number of aspirants are participating in this ‘fast-unto-death’ agitation. On December 22, the BPSC aspirants launched the ‘fast-unto-death’ agitation. The protesters are demanding that the exam be cancelled and reconducted for all candidates and not just one centre, alleging that the malpractices were widespread. Earlier this month, students studying for BPSC protested against the change in exam patterns and the normalisation process and demanded that exams be held in 'one shift and one paper' to avoid the normalisation process.  

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement