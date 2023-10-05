BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration begins, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 registration process begins

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023. All those who have qualified for the mains exam can register themselves at the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the last date to submit online applications for the registration of BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 is October 25. The exam will be conducted from November 25 to 29 at various exam centres across the state. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 154 vacancies in the organisation.

ALSO READ | SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date extended for 439 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023'

Register yourself and proceed with the application form

Upload documents, make a payment and click on the submit button

Review BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 application form

Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 750/- and the candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs. 200/- as an application fee.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 application form

ALSO READ | Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: 412 vacancies notified, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Who is eligible to apply

Only the candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can register themselves for the said exam. The commission declared the prelims result on September 27 wherein a total of 17819 candidates appeared for the exam. According to the results, a total of 1,675 candidates have been provisionally selected for the mains exam scheduled to be held from November 25 onwards.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Exam Centres

Candidates should note that the details regarding the exam centre, and venue will be shared in due course of time. Candidates will be able to download the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 admit card one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates have been advised to check the official website for more details.