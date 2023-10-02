Bihar STET Result 2023 likely tomorrow, know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar STET Result 2023 likely tomorrow

Bihar STET Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will declare the result for State Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 tomorrow, October 2. Candidates who took the exam can access and check the result on the official website-- bsebstet.com. To download the BSTET scorecard, aspirants will have to log in using the registered mobile number and password.

The BSEB has conducted the Bihar state teacher eligibility examination in the onlien computer based format (CBT) between September 4 and September 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The scorecard will include details such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, paper details, section-wise score, marks secured and others.

The BSTET 2023 answer key for Dance, Physical Education, and Philosophy was released on September 15, whereas the answer key for Physics, Political Science, Sociology and Home Science was released on September 19. Along with the Bihar STET result 2023, the board will also release the final answer key.

Bihar STET Result 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their Karnataka TET Result.

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the 'Bihar STET Result 2023' link

Step 3: Next, enter your application number and date of birth in the given spaces

Step 4: The Bihar STET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard PDF for future reference.