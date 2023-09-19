Bihar STET Answer Key 2023 for paper 2 released at bsebstet.com, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar STET Answer Key 2023 released

BSEB Bihar STET Answer Key: The answer key of Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 paper 2 has been released by Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) on the official website, bsebstet.com. The subjects for which answer keys have been uploaded includes Physics (214), Political Science (219), Sociology (220) and Home Science (224). Along with this Bihar STET provisional answer key, the board has also uploaded the response sheet of the candidates.

Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against Bihar STET tentative answer key till September 20 (up to 4 PM). They have to pay Rs 150 per question challenged. Candidates can fill in the objection against the Bihar STET answer key through the steps given below.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Raise Objection

Visit the official website at bsebstet.com

Click on the 'Objection Tracker' tab and key in log in details

Bihar STET Answer Key for paper 2 will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and match with your responses

Next, click on the question on which you want to raise objection

Proceed to raise objection and upload appropriate presentation

Make online payment and submit the answer key objection form.

Direct Link: Bihar STET Answer Key 2023

The board had earlier released the BSEB STET Answer Key 2023 for Paper 1, which included Dance (code 116) and Physical Education (code 113) and Paper 2, Philosophy (code 222), on September 17 and 15. As per the latest notice, Bihar STET Exam Result 2023 is likely to be declared soon on bsebstet.com. BSEB STET 2023 examination was conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023.

