Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration window for 15,000 vacancies ends tomorrow, apply now! Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 registration window will be closed tomorrow. Candidates who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so by visiting the official website -onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

New Delhi:

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Home Guard Corps and Fire Services, Bihar will close the registration window tomorrow for recruitment to the various posts. Candidates interested in applying for Home Guard recruitment can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. No candidate will be entertained after the closure of the application window.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 15,000 home guard vacancies and cover 37 state districts (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia and Bagaha district). Selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written exam, PET exam, PST exam, document verification and Medical Exam. Candidates have been advised to thoroughly read the official notice before submitting their application forms.

Vacancy Details

General: 6,006 Posts

EWS: 1,495 Posts

SC: 2,399 Posts

ST: 159 Posts

EBC: 2,694 Posts

BC: 1,800 Posts

BC: Female: 447 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above-mentioned position, the candidate must be a permanent resident of Bihar. The candidate should have also passed the Higher Secondary (Intermediate/Intermediate) or equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 01/01/2025.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 19 and 40 years. The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate the 'registration' link.

Now, register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form, make payment of application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Non-reserved/economically weaker/Backward class (including third gender)/extremely backward class - Rs 200/-

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Women candidates - Rs 100/-

Official Notification PDF and Application Form