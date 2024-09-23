Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card out- check direct link, pattern, marking

Follow us on Image Source : ASSAM POLICE CONSTABLE Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card out

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit cards for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds for recruitment to the post of Police Constable. All those who have qualified in the written exam can download their next round's call letters by visiting the official website, slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET is scheduled for October 3. The candidates can check the exact date, time, venue and other important details on their call letters. In addition, the documents will also contain the guidelines for the exam that the candidate must follow on the day of the exam. Candidates can follow the steps below to download their call letters.

How to download Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card?

Visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide all your required credentials

Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card for future reference

Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET pattern

Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET will include a 3,200-metre race for male candidates and a 1600-meter race for female candidates. Candidates who applied for multiple posts will only need to qualify for the PST and PET, according to the same race standards.

Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET Marking

There will be no marks for Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET. Measurement of the height, weight, and chest of the candidates will be done using the latest technology. It should be noted that the board will only take chest measurements of male candidates. After that, they will be examined for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc.

