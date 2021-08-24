West Bengal WBCS prelims answer key 2021 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Candidates can raise objections on WBCS civil service prelims answer key till August 30

WBCS prelims answer key 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Civil Service (Executive) Examination. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the website- wbpsc.gov.in.

The objection window on the answer key will be opened till August 30. "All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 30.08.2021," NTA official notification mentioned.

WBCS prelims answer key 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in Click on the download 'WBPSC answer key' link A new page will appear on the screen Download it, take a print out for further reference.

The civil service prelims exam was earlier conducted on August 22. For details on civil service recruitment exam, candidates need to visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

