WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card 2021: How to download

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for Assistant Engineer (AE) (Mechanical/ Electrical) prelims on November 22. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- pscwbonline.gov.in.

The Assistant Engineer exam is scheduled to be held on November 28 from 12 noon to 2 pm.

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims hall ticket 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- pscwbonline.gov.in

Click on the 'WBPSC Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket 2021' link

Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth

WBPSC Assistant Engineer hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

According to WBPSC, "The candidates can download their admit card from the commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission."

Candidates facing any sort of inconvenience can contact the commission's office. "In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” WBPSC in its statement mentioned.

For details on assistant engineer recruitment, please visit the website- pscwbonline.gov.in.