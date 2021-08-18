UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2016 declared: How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2016 has been declared on August 18.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2016 has been declared on August 18. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.

The interview for UPSSSC Excise Constable 2021 is going to be held on September 5, 2021. The Physical Efficiency Test was conducted from February 16 to March 20 at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow.

UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2016: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSSSC-- upsssc.gov.in. Go to the ‘Notice Board’ section available on the homepage. Check and download the merit list of the candidates selected for the interview round. Take a print of the list for any future reference.

UPSSSC Excise Constable PET Result 2016: Number of candidates

A total of 2266 candidates have been selected for the interview round. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 405 vacancies. A total of 4902 candidates had appeared for the physical eligibility test, out of which 2266 candidates have been selected for the next round.

