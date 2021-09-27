UPSC ESE Main 2021: Exam schedule released, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UPSC Engineering Services 2021 Main exam schedule has been released.

UPSC ESE 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services 2021 Main exam schedule has been released. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on November 21. Candidates who are registered to appear for the UPSC ESE exam 2021 on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

The commission had earlier released the results of the Indian Engineering Services (ESE) preliminary examination 2021 on August 5. The prelims exam was conducted on July 18. The candidates who had qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the UPSC ESE Mains. The UPSC ESE admit card 2021 will be released two weeks before the exam date.

The main examination will include 2 conventional type discipline-specific engineering papers. The examinations will be of 3 hours duration, with a weightage of 300 marks per paper. Candidates who qualify for Stage 2 examinations by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the Commission will be eligible to appear for the Stage 3 Personality Test, which carries a weightage of 200 marks.

Candidates can check the official notification .

