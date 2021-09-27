DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 48 Apprentice posts; salary details, selection process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DRDO has vacancies for 48 apprentice posts on the official website-- drdo.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2021: DRDO’s Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has announced vacancy for 48 apprentice posts. These apprentices will be posted at its Headquarters, RDCs (Research Development Centre) and MMCs (Mountain Met Centre) for one year.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for DRDO's apprentice posts through the official website -- drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the DRDO Recruitment drive 2021 is October 18 (Monday).

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Selected candidates will be recruited for a period of one year and will be paid a monthly allowance of:

Graduate Apprentice vacancies-- Rs 9000

Diploma Apprentice vacancies-- Rs 8000

ITI Apprentice vacancies-- Rs 7000

The application forms are available on the official website of DRDO and the deadline for submission of the forms is 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News. Graduate and diploma passed candidates have to register themselves at mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI passed candidates must have to register themselves at apprenticeshipindia.org.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. “No Interview will be held due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, DGRE for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates (as per the vacancies indicated above) and will prepare a list for selection. Candidates will be selected strictly on a merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualifications). Only selected candidates will be informed by office letter,” the DRDO said.

