UPSC CDS 2020 final result declared, here's how to check

New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2021 20:39 IST
UPSC CDS I 2020 final result available at upsc.gov.in 

UPSC CDS I 2020 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (I) examination 2020. A total of 147 candidates have successfully qualified for the CDS exam, the merit list is available at the website- upsc.gov.in

A total of 96 candidates are selected for Officers Training Academy (Men) and 51 candidates for Officer Training Academy (Women).

UPSC CDS I 2020 final result: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result’ on the homepage 

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The CDS exam was held for admission to the  (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2021. 

The marks will be released within 15 days from the date of declaration of final result, and will be available on the commission website- upsc.gov.in for 30 days.  

