SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 13 to August 24

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination 2020. The hall ticket is available to download for the Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central region candidates.

The CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 13 to August 24. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- sscmpr.org, apart from it, the hall ticket is available to download at the websites- ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card: How to download

Visit the official websites- ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CGL exam consists of questions from reasoning and english, and the paper has a total of 100 questions. Those who clear the tier 1 exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.