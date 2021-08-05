Thursday, August 05, 2021
     
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card released, steps to download

The CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 13 to August 24. The hall ticket is available to download for the Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central region candidates

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2021 18:02 IST
SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 13 to August 24 

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination 2020. The hall ticket is available to download for the Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central region candidates. 

The CGL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 13 to August 24. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- sscmpr.org, apart from it, the hall ticket is available to download at the websites- ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org. 

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card: How to download 

  1. Visit the official websites- ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org 
  2. Click on the download 'admit card' link 
  3. Enter registration number, roll number 
  4. Admit card will appear on the screen 
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The CGL exam consists of questions from reasoning and english, and the paper has a total of 100 questions. Those who clear the tier 1 exam will have to appear for  tier-II, tier-III and skill test.  

