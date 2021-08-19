RPSC RAS prelims 2021 dates announced, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RAS prelims exam will be held on October 27 and 28

RPSC RAS prelims 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the schedule for State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2021. The prelims exam will be held on October 27 and 28.

RAS prelims exam schedule is available on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Meanwhile, the Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept) written exam will be held from November 11 to 13.

According to the RPSC notification, the recruitment exam will be conducted in two sessions, the morning session from 10 am to 12 noon, and afternoon session from 3 pm to 5 pm.

RAS recruitment exam will be held to fill up 988 vacancies- 363 vacancies for state services and 625 for subordinate service posts. For details on RPSC exam, please visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.