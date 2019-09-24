Rajasthan RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 Declared. Get direct link to check results

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Main List, Reserve List and Cut Off marks for Rajasthan RPSC Headmaster 2019 (Secondary School) examination at the official website of RPSC -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates who appeared for the Headmaster examination can visit the website to check their RPSC Main list, Reserve List and Cut Off marks. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct links provided below, for their ease in access.

After Counseling/Document Verification process was conducted from August 6 to September 6, the commission has finally released the Main List, Reserve List and Cut Off Marks of Candidates. The cut off marks have been released in accordance with the Merit list/ Seniority list separately.

Rajasthan RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 | How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the News and Events section.

Step 3: Click on the link " 23/09/2019 - Reserve List/Main List Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Headmaster (Secondary School) Exam 2018”.

Step 4: A PDF will get open showing the List.

Step 5: Take Print Out of your Reserve List/Main List.