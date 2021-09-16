REET 2021 admit card: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE REET will be conducted on September 26

REET 2021 admit card: The admit card of the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) will be released next week, by September 23, as the teachers recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on September 26. Candidates who have registered to appear for the REET Exam 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com) after it is released.

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 20 but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

REET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com Click the "REET admit card 2021" link available on the homepage Enter the login details and submit Download REET admit card 2021 and take its printout for future use.

The REET exam will be for 2 hours and 30 mins. The paper will contain 150 questions of one mark each. REET 2021 exam will be held offline in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent in the exam to pass the exam.

For details on REET exam, please visit the website- reetbser21.com.

READ MORE | UPSC CMS exam schedule released, check datesheets

READ MORE | How to download SSC JE Paper 2 admit card