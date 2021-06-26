Odisha OSSC junior clerk exam result declared, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OSSC junior clerk exam result available at ossc.gov.in

OSSC junior clerk exam result: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the result of the Junior Clerk recruitment exams. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- ossc.gov.in.

The clerk recruitment exam was held on February 15 and 16 last year. The candidates qualified in the written exam will now appear for the Computer Skill Test (CST), the date and time will be notified shortly. As per the merit list, a total of 702 candidates are qualified to appear for the CST.

OSSC junior clerk exam result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link- 'List of candidates shortlisted for Jnuior Clerk Skill Test 2016'

Step 3: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your roll number in the list

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

For more details on junior clerk exam result, candidates can refer to the website- ossc.gov.in.

