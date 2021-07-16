Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 320 associate professor posts, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till August 23 at opsc.gov.in

Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the posts of associate professors in the state public universities. There are a total 320 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online till August 23.

The interested candidates can apply online through the official website- opsc.gov.in.

Out of the 320 vacancies, Ravenshaw University, Cuttack has 52 associate professors vacancies, Utkal University- 44, Berhampur University- 36, Rajendra University Balangir- 36, Kalhandi University- 32, Rama Devi Women's University- 28, Maharaja Sriram Chanda Bhanja Deo University- 27, Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalkpur- 22, Sambalpur University- 20, Fakir Mohan University- 14, Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri- 9.

The vacancies are in various subjects of English, Physics, Anthropology, Zoology, Law, Economics, Dharma Shastra, other subjects. For details on eligibility criteria, age limit, application process details, candidates can visit the official website- opsc.gov.in.