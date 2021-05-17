Kendriya Vidyalayas: Contractual teachers not paid for months in Delhi schools amid pandemic

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL As per the government data, around 7,000 contractual teachers are working in the Kendriya Vidyalayas

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic distress, the contractual teachers at several Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) schools in Delhi have reportedly not received their salaries for several months. The contractual teachers in KVs get a remuneration varied between Rs 21,250 to 27,500 per month- Primary Teacher (PRT)- Rs 21,250 per month, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Rs 26,250 per month, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs 27,500 per month.

The KV teachers narrating their woes to IndiaTV said that the pandemic along with the non-payment of salaries for over several months have made their life miserable as they don't know 'how to survive'. According to a contractual teacher, working in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school, South Delhi, "As a teacher, I performed my duty with Covid-19 poor health, but despite several requests, the school has denied my due salary of March and April. Now, I don't have money even for my treatment."

The teacher also complained of misbehaviour from school staff, saying, "When I contacted the clerk for salaries, he abused me with harsh words, and told me to think of Covid-19 treatment and not due payments." When the teacher argued that how the treatment can be done without money, the clerk replied, "keep your faith in almighty."

This is not a single incident, there are alleged complaints of KV schools not giving salaries to their teachers for several months. Another teacher said that the contractual teachers are always denied of their salaries on time. "I am working in the school for 3 years, and on many occasions I did not receive salary on time. The situation turned worst in the pandemic."

The teacher complained that she is yet to receive the salary of the current and last month, and when contacted, the school authority asked her to wait till the school opens. "I recently lost my father-in-law, my parents are affected with Covid-19. If I get my due salary in either June or July, how will I provide proper treatment to my parents?" he asked.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the KV Sangathan said, "The contractual teachers are paid by individual schools, and it's their responsibility."

As per the government data, around 7,000 contractual teachers are working in the Kendriya Vidyalayas. The salaries of contractual staff are paid from the Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN), fund collected through the school fees paid by the students.