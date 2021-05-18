JKPSC combined competitive prelims postponed, check revised schedule

Image Source : FILE JKPSC combined competitive prelims will now be held on October 24

JKPSC combined competitive prelims exam 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the combined competitive prelims exam due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The exam which was scheduled to be held on July 11, will now be conducted on October 24. “Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive preliminary examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021 (Sunday),” the official notification mentioned.

The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on October 24 in two sessions. The candidates qualified in the prelims can appear for the main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 187 vacant posts in departments of administrative service, police service and accounts service.

The candidates can refer to the website- jkpsc.nic.in for further details.