IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2021 to release today, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The pre-exam training will be held between July 19 to 25

IBPS RRB admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the admit card for pre-exam training on Friday, July 9. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ibps.in.

The pre-exam training will be held between July 19 to 25. According to the official notice, the PET may not be held for the safety of candidates during Covid-19 pandemic.

IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for pre-exam training

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.