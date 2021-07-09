Friday, July 09, 2021
     
IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2021 to release today, here's how to download

The pre-exam training will be held between July 19 to 25. The admit card will be available to download at the website- ibps.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2021 13:35 IST
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

IBPS RRB admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the admit card for pre-exam training on Friday, July 9. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ibps.in

The pre-exam training will be held between July 19 to 25. According to the official notice, the PET may not be held for the safety of candidates during Covid-19 pandemic. 

IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in 

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for pre-exam training 

Step 3: Enter the login details 

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

