IBPS RRB officer scale II, III admit card 2021 released, how to download

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the hall ticket for the CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-II, III examinations. Candidates who will appear in the IBPS RRB exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- ibps.in.

The officer scale- II, III exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 25.

IBPS RRBs officer scale II, III admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on 'CRP RRB X Officers Scale II, III' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, password Hall ticket will appear on screen Download the admit card, take a printout for further reference.

For details on RRB officer scale-II, III exams, please visit the official website- ibps.in.

