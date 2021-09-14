Tuesday, September 14, 2021
     
  IBPS RRB officer scale II, III admit card 2021 released, how to download

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III admit card 2021 released, how to download

The officer scale- II, III exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 25. Download hall ticket on the official website- ibps.in.  

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2021 17:44 IST
IBPS officer scale- II, III admit card download
Image Source : FILE

The officer scale- II, III exams will be conducted on September 25 

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the hall ticket for the CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-II, III examinations. Candidates who will appear in the IBPS RRB exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- ibps.in.  

The officer scale- II, III exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 25. 

IBPS RRBs officer scale II, III admit card 2021: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in 
  2. Click on 'CRP RRB X Officers Scale II, III' admit card link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, password 
  4. Hall ticket will appear on screen 
  5. Download the admit card, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on RRB officer scale-II, III exams, please visit the official website- ibps.in.  

