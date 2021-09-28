IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam will be held on October 17

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Clerk Main examination. The main exam will be held on October 17, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ibps.in.

The paper will contain 200 multiple choices (MCQ) questions of 200 marks. The paper will have sections on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 link You will be redirected to a new page Enter the required credentials Your IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Main admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, with allowances additional. For details on RRB Clerk recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.

