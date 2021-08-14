IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 to end tomorrow: Check all important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 will end tomorrow.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 is going to end tomorrow, on August 15. Three sessions of the prelims exam were held on August 1, August 7, 8, and August 14 and tomorrow will be the remaining exam. Candidates appearing for IBPS RRB Clerk Exam can get more details on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

As much as 8 lakh candidates are expected to have registered for IBPS RRB Clerk Exam this year. Candidates' performance will be analysed on the basis of the cut off mark. Candidates can go through the expected cut offs mentioned here for prelims exam. This is completely based on the expert’s analysis.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 prelims result is expected to be declared on or before August 31, 2021. Selected candidates will be able to appear in online mains examination, which is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021: State wise cut-offs

Andhra Pradesh- 75

Bihar- 73

Chhattisgarh- 78

Gujarat- 70

Himachal Pradesh- 71

Jammu & Kashmir- 75

Madhya Pradesh- 65

Maharashtra- 75

Odisha- 70

Rajasthan- 65

Tamil Nadu- 57

Telangana- 72

Uttar Pradesh- 73

West Bengal- 79

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021

The recruitment aims at fulfilling the vacancies of 6888 clerical posts. The selection of the candidates will be completely based on their performance in IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 and the interview round. The final result is scheduled to be announced in January 2022.

READ| GUJCET Answer Key 2021 released: How to raise objection here

ALSO READ| CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational Result 2021 to be out today