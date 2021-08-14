GUJCET Answer Key 2021 released: How to raise objection here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GUJCET Answer Key 2021 has been released.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET Answer Key 2021. Candidates who are not satisfied with answers can raise their objections by August 17 till 7 pm. Candidates can check more information on GUJCET official website-- gsebeservice.com.

GUJCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 6, 2021. The final answer key would be released after scrutinising the objections raised by the candidates. The result will be announced on the basis of final GUJCET Answer Key 2021. Candidates must note that they can calculate their probable scores using the answer key. To calculate score, candidates will have to match their responses with the answers.

GUJCET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of GSEB--gsebeservice.com Go to the ‘News Highlights’ section available on the homepage Click on the link, “GUJCET August 2021 Provisional Answer Key’ Alternatively, click on the link here - GUJCET Answer Key 2021 The Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen.

GUJCET Answer Key 2021: Objection

To raise objection, download the form, fill it and send it via email at gsebsciencekey2021@gmail.com Pay the fee of Rs 500 per objection via e-challan Along with the objection form, candidates will have to share their bank account number, bank name, branch name, and IFSC code The fee for the objection will be refunded to the candidate in case the answer gets accepted by the board It is to be noted that GUJCET Answer Key 2021 is provisional in nature until the final key is released.

About GUJCET

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET is a state level entrance examination for the students willing to take admission in undergraduate Engineering or Pharmacy courses. Keep following this page for more updates on GUJCET Answer Key 2021.

