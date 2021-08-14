Haryana Board open school improvement exam registration starts on August 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Board Secondary and Senior Secondary Open School improvement exam application process starts on August 17.

After the result of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Open School) Examination April-2021 was announced by Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, the candidates who are not satisfied with their result and are willing to go ahead with partial marks improvement and full subject marks improvement can apply from August 17 to 27 on the official website of the board.

Chairman, Haryana Board of School Education, Dr Jagbir Singh, said that candidates who are not satisfied with the result (re-appear or fail cases) for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Open School) Examination April-2021 and appears for the examination of September-2021 without fee, the September-2021 result of the candidate will be considered valid.

He also said that the candidates, who are satisfied with their April 2021 result and want to appear in the examination of partial marks improvement and full subject marks improvement category of September-2021, will have to pay Rs 900 for secondary and Rs 1,050 for senior secondary examination as fee.

READ| CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021 tomorrow: Websites, direct link, how to check

ALSO READ| Engineering students can get lateral entry into other technical courses: AICTE

Latest Education News