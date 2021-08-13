CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021 tomorrow: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Check Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational result at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: The result of Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha class 12 Arts, Vocational exams will be announced on August 14. Once declared, students can check the CHSE results through the official website- orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 2.21 lakh students enrolled for the Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational exams this year, which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: Direct Link

Candidates should note that the direct link to check and download the Odisha CHSE +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021 will be available once the results are declared.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link, 'CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021 Arts’ or 'CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021 Vocational.' Enter your login credentials. Your CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Results will appear on the screen. Download the result, take a printout for further reference.

The Odisha CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results were earlier declared on July 31. A total of 95.15 per cent of students have been declared pass in Science stream and 94.96 per cent passed in Commerce.

