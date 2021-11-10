IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Application process for 4135 vacancies to close today, important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE There are in total 4,135 vacancies

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: The application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO) posts will be closed on Wednesday (November 10). There are in total 4,135 vacancies, and the candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS- ibps.in.

Candidates having a minimum Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for the posts of Probationary Officer.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 4,135

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree from a university recognised by the government of India

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. The candidates should be between 20 to 30 years of age.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims exam followed by main and interview round.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in Click on PO recruitment 2021 link In the new page opened, register with your details Upload documents, pay application fee Click on 'Submit' Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The general category candidates need to pay application fees of Rs 850, Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PWBD. For details on Probationary Officer (PO) posts recruitment, please visit the website- ibps.in.

