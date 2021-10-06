IBPS Clerk 2021 registration begins tomorrow: Check vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS Clerk application process will commence on October 7

IBPS Clerk 2021: The application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk recruitment will commence from Wednesday, October 7. The interested candidates can apply online on the official website- ibps.in.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the vacancies. The candidates should not attain more than 28 years of age.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

A graduation degree in any discipline from a university, recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government

The candidate must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Age Limit: Candidates who wish to apply for IBPS jobs should be in between 20 to 28 years of age

Selection Procedure: The selection of the candidates will be based on a CRP Online exam which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1 - Computer-based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer-based Mains exam (200 Marks) followed by an interview round. Final selection will be on the basis of IBPS Clerk Mains and IBPS Clerk interview

For details on clerk recruitment process, please visit the website- ibps.in.

