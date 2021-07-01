Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Bihar BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Main exam result declared, how to check

Bihar BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Main exam result declared, how to check

A total of 1,142 candidates who have qualified in the written exam have been shortlisted for the interview round. The result is available at the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in 

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2021 11:25 IST
BPSC 65th Main exam result
Image Source : FILE

BPSC 65th Main exam result available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Main exam result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the 65th combined main written competitive exam. A total of 1,142 candidates who have qualified in the written exam have been shortlisted for the interview round.  The candidates can check their result at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The main exam was held fron November 15 to 28. 

BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Main exam result: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the '65th Combined Competitive Main exam' result link 

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download PDF file, and take a print out for further reference. 

For detail on exam dates, recruitment process, candidates can check the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

READ MORE | How to check SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result 

ALSO READ | UPSC NDA, NA exam I result 2021 declared, how to check 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X