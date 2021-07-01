Bihar BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Main exam result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 65th Main exam result available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Main exam result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the 65th combined main written competitive exam. A total of 1,142 candidates who have qualified in the written exam have been shortlisted for the interview round. The candidates can check their result at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The main exam was held fron November 15 to 28.

BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Main exam result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the '65th Combined Competitive Main exam' result link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download PDF file, and take a print out for further reference.

For detail on exam dates, recruitment process, candidates can check the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

