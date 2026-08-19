KVS, NVS tier 2 results 2026 for second phase announced; how to download scorecard

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the second phase of the tier two recruitment exam results for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The candidates can check the KVS, NVS tier two second phase results for different teaching and non-teaching positions and can download scorecard PDF on the official website - examinationservices.nic.in.

In the second phase, the KVS, NVS tier 2 results was announced for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) posts - PGT Assamese, PGT Urdu, PGT Bangla, PGT Garo, PGT Bio-Technology, PGT Manipuri, PGT Tamil, PGT Telugu; Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) posts - TGT Marathi, TGT Telugu, TGT Assamese, TGT Urdu, TGT Bangla, TGT Nepali, TGT Gujarati, TGT Odiya, TGT Kannada, TGT Punjabi, TGT Malayalam, TGT Tamil.

The KVS, NVS phase two results was also announced for the following Non-Teaching posts - Assistant Engineer (Civil), Administrative Officer, Multi-Tasking Staff.

How to download KVS, NVS phase two scorecard at examinationservices.nic.in

The candidates can check and download KVS, NVS tier two phase two scorecard on the official website - examinationservices.nic.in. To download KVS, NVS tier two phase two scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - examinationservices.nic.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download, save KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - examinationservices.nic.in

Click on KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KVS, NVS tier 2 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

Important pointers for KVS, NVS aspirants

Candidates who are required to exercise a preference under the recruitment notification may submit the same through the application portal in accordance with the instructions displayed in their login. Candidates are advised to exercise their preference carefully within the stipulated period

For posts involving an interview or skill test, the schedule and call letters will be made available in the respective candidate logins after finalisation of the schedule in consultation with KVS/ NVS, as applicable

The result of the EMRS Tier-II recruitment exam will be declared separately through the EMRS/ NESTS website.

For details on KVS, NVS tier 2 results 2026, please visit the official website - examinationservices.nic.in.

Also Read:

CBSE releases KVS, NVS tier 2 results for first phase; how to download scorecard PDF