Two JJMP Naxals, including leader Pappu Lohra, gunned down by security forces in Jharkhand encounter The deceased include Pappu Lohra, the chief of JJMP who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, and Prabhat Ganjhu, with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Ranchi:

Two operatives of the Naxal renegade outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were killed in an encounter early this morning in Jharkhand's Latehar district in an encounter by the security forces. The deceased include Pappu Lohra, the chief of JJMP who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, and Prabhat Ganjhu, with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The operation was conducted by joint security forces based on intelligence inputs about the presence of armed cadres in the region. During the fierce exchange of fire, another JJMP cadre was captured alive in an injured condition. An INSAS rifle was also recovered from the site.

Officials confirmed that the anti-Naxal operation is still underway, and search efforts are ongoing in the surrounding forested areas.