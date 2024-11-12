Seraikella Assembly elections: Ex-CM Champai Soren pitted against Ganesh Mahali days after his exit from BJP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Seraikella seat in Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

The Seraikella Assembly seat in Jharkhand is set for a fierce contest in the 2024 elections, as former allies Champai Soren and Ganesh Mahali face off under different party banners. Soren, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has made a surprising shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to capitalise on his influence among tribal voters in this reserved constituency. Mahali, who contested in the 2014 and 2019 elections on a BJP ticket, was denied a nomination this time and subsequently joined JMM, the very party he once contested against. Their rivalry, which has seen narrow margins in past elections, is expected to intensify, making this one of the most closely watched battles in the state.

The tribal-majority constituency of Seraikella, which has seen tight contests between JMM and BJP since Jharkhand’s formation in 2000, is poised for a dramatic showdown. Soren, with his deep-rooted support base in the region, will try to leverage the BJP's resources and development promises to secure victory, while Mahali, backed by JMM, will look to draw tribal support with his strong grassroots presence. Both candidates have strong connections with the local Oraon and Munda tribes, and the battle for this crucial vote bank will likely decide the outcome. With both leaders having a history of narrow defeats and strong local backing, the 2024 election is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest that will captivate the political landscape in Jharkhand.

Key candidates

For the upcoming 2024 Seraikella Assembly Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Champai Soren, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded Ganesh Mahali as its candidate.

When will Seraikella vote?

The Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

When will the results be declared?

The results of the Seraikella assembly seat will be declared along with the other 80 seats on November 23.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

Since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000, the Seraikella constituency has witnessed a competitive political landscape. Champai Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has emerged as a prominent figure, securing victories in all four subsequent assembly elections (2005, 2009, 2014, and 2019).

In the 2019 Seraikela Assembly Election, Champai Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the seat with 1,10,249 votes, securing around 46.5% of the total vote share. His main rival, Ganesh Mahali of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 95,887 votes, or about 42.4% of the vote share, losing by a narrow margin of just 1,115 votes. This tight contest reflected the strong rivalry between the two parties, with Mahali emerging as a formidable contender despite JMM’s victory.

In the 2014 Seraikella Assembly Election, Champai Soren (JMM) once again defeated Ganesh Mahali (BJP) by a similarly narrow margin. Soren secured 1,10,125 votes (approximately 44.7% of the vote share), while Mahali received 95,887 votes (around 39.2%). The intense competition between the two candidates has been a hallmark of the constituency’s political landscape in recent years.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, will exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.