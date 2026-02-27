Advertisement
  3. Mango Municipal Corporation Election Results Updates: Counting begins; winning list shortly
Mango Municipal Corporation Election Results Updates: Counting begins; winning list shortly

Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Mango Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Mango Municipal Corporation seat is reserved for women. The Municipal Corporation has a total of 37 seats; 36 ward councillor seats and one mayoral seats

Mango Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: The counting of vote will begin at 8 am.
Image Source : India TV
Ranchi:

The counting of votes for Mango Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am, with the results likely to be out by noon. Voting for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand was conducted amid tight security on February 23, with more than 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of over 6,000 candidates in the fray. A total of 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. The voter turnout was recorded as 62 per cent. 

Mango Municipal Corporation seat is reserved for women. The Municipal Corporation has a total of 37 seats; 36 ward councilor seats and one mayoral seats. 

The elections are being held for the posts of mayor, chairperson and councillor at 1,042 wards in nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats. The elections are strictly non-party based, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot. The “None of the Above” (NOTA) option was also not available for this election cycle. 

Unlike previous general elections conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), these polls were held using ballot papers. 

Live updates :Mango Municipal Corporation Election Result Live Updates: Check winners, losers

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Counting begins at 8 am

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Voting conducted using ballot papers

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    How many candidates are in fray for mayor posts

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Lowest turnout

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Highest turnout

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Polls conducted using ballot papers

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Non-party based civic polls

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Voter turnout was 62%

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    How many seats are there in Mango Municipal Corporation?

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

