Ranchi:

The counting of votes for Mango Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am, with the results likely to be out by noon. Voting for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand was conducted amid tight security on February 23, with more than 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of over 6,000 candidates in the fray. A total of 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. The voter turnout was recorded as 62 per cent.

Mango Municipal Corporation seat is reserved for women. The Municipal Corporation has a total of 37 seats; 36 ward councilor seats and one mayoral seats.

The elections are being held for the posts of mayor, chairperson and councillor at 1,042 wards in nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats. The elections are strictly non-party based, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot. The “None of the Above” (NOTA) option was also not available for this election cycle.

Unlike previous general elections conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), these polls were held using ballot papers.