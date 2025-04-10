Jharkhand weather: IMD issues Orange alert, hailstorms, lightning and gusty winds predicted According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several areas of Jharkhand. Check weather updates here.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thursday, predicting hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in certain parts of Jharkhand. According to a weather official, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in several areas of the state. Abhishek Anand, the Deputy Director at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, stated that hail, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur in eastern parts of the state.

Jharkhand weather

Thunderstorms and gusty winds may also be observed in western and central parts of Jharkhand. "Hail accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty wind up to 50 kmph is likely to occur in some places over eastern parts of the state on Thursday. Thunderstorms and gusty wind may be witnessed in western and adjoining central parts of the state," Anand said.

The orange alert, which is part of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) color-coded warning system, signifies a "be prepared" message for those in the affected regions. The weather system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to some areas, which will likely cause the maximum temperature to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

Anand explained that the change in weather patterns is primarily due to moisture being drawn in from the Bay of Bengal, brought on by a well-marked low-pressure area and a trough over Jharkhand. On Wednesday, Daltonganj recorded the highest temperature in the state at 40.3 degrees Celsius, while Garhwa reached 38.4 degrees Celsius. Ranchi, the state capital, saw a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather: City witnesses dust storm, temperature likely to drop | Check IMD forecast here

(PTI inputs)