Jharkhand students continue JSSC CGL protest, allege attempt to remove them from site at midnight

Ranchi:

The protest by students associated with the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch continued through the night, with students maintaining that the agitation will not end until their key demands are addressed. Student spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh, who has also been part of the student delegation, spoke about the situation at the protest site and the students' plans going forward.

In the interview, Piyush described the events of the night, including the arrival of the DC and SSP around midnight, concerns raised by students over lighting and generators, and the ongoing hunger strike. The students also reiterated their demand for a CBI investigation and cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination.

Students question midnight visit by DC, SSP

According to Piyush, the DC and SSP arrived at the protest site around midnight and said they had come to check on the students' well-being. He said the administration was speaking separately to students associated with the JSSC CGL and JPSC protests.

Piyush claimed that JSSC CGL students were being asked to explain why the examination should be cancelled, while students associated with JPSC were being told that their examination had already been cancelled and were asked why they were still sitting at the protest site.

"What's the point of coming to check on our well-being at midnight, with so much force?" Piyush said.

He alleged that the students felt the visit was an attempt to remove them from the protest site. "We feel there was a conspiracy to remove the movement," he said.

The students also said there was a brief period during the night when the street lights around the ground and road were switched off. According to them, this made them feel that there could be an attempt to end the protest by cutting off the lighting.

Students raise concerns over generators and lighting

Piyush said the lights inside the tent remained on during the night and were still working. A large generator had been installed by the SDO, while the students had also brought a smaller generator.

According to the students, they were told that the larger generator would be replaced. However, they alleged that they suspected it could be deliberately removed so that the protest site would be left without electricity.

Students also spoke about the night's situation, the current conditions at the protest site and their demands.

Piyush said the government had not given the student delegation any time to hold talks. "We want to talk. You are our guardians, so talk to us and accept our demands," he said.

Two students continue hunger strike on ninth day

The protest has also included a hunger strike by students. Four students had initially been fasting. One student, Rahul, was earlier admitted to hospital. On the following day, a student named Abiba developed stomach pain and was also admitted.

At present, Rupesh and Savita are continuing their hunger strike. According to the students, both are on the ninth day of their fast and are consuming only water.

The protesters alleged that there had been attempts to persuade the remaining students on hunger strike to end their fast. They also said the government had not invited the delegation for a meeting.

The students have said they will continue the agitation until their demands are addressed. "We will remain here until there is a CBI investigation and the JSSC CGL is cancelled," they said.

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