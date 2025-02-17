Jharkhand police and railways discuss crowd management at stations Jharkhand Police and Railways strategize crowd management at key stations to ensure passenger safety amid rising travel demand.

The Jharkhand Police and railway authorities convened a meeting on Monday to strategize crowd management at railway stations across the state, officials reported. The discussion, held at the state police headquarters, comes in the wake of a recent stampede at New Delhi railway station that resulted in 18 fatalities and 15 injuries.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Director General (ADG) of Operations, Sanjay Anand Latkar, along with Rail Inspector General (IG) Narendra Kumar Singh and senior railway officials.

Latkar stated that the deliberations included reviewing preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh and assessing safety measures to manage large crowds at railway stations effectively.

"We have issued necessary directives to all concerned agencies, instructing them to coordinate and execute a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth travel for passengers," he said.

Key railway stations such as Dhanbad, Gomoh, Bokaro, Ranchi, Hatia, Daltonganj, and Jasidih have been experiencing heavy passenger traffic. Authorities also noted incidents of individuals arriving at stations without valid tickets, prompting instructions for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to intensify ticket checks and provide timely updates on train cancellations.

Security has been reinforced at major railway hubs, including Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, to manage the surge in crowds.

Recent incidents of unrest highlight the urgency of these measures. On February 12, frustrated passengers allegedly pelted stones at a train at Jamua station in Giridih district after being unable to board. Similarly, overcrowding at Ranchi railway station on Sunday left many passengers stranded, officials noted.

With the upcoming travel rush, authorities remain committed to ensuring enhanced security and efficient crowd control at railway stations across Jharkhand.

(Inputs from PTI)