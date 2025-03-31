Jharkhand: Man hacks wife and son to death in Seraikela after domestic dispute This incident highlights growing concerns over domestic violence in India, as seen in a recent Uttar Pradesh case where a man, allegedly intoxicated, killed his wife after a financial dispute.

In a tragic incident, a man brutally murdered his wife and five-year-old son on Monday following a heated argument at their home in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Jharkhand. The disturbing attack occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kapali police outpost, and the accused has since been arrested.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Ravivari Singh and her young son, Golu Munda. Authorities revealed that the couple had a history of frequent quarrels, often fueled by alcohol consumption. On the day of the incident, another argument ensued, during which the husband, in a fit of rage, grabbed a sharp weapon and attacked both his wife and child, killing them instantly.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, Arvind Kumar Sinha, confirmed the incident and mentioned that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The accused is currently in police custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

This incident adds to the growing concern over domestic violence in India, where similar cases continue to make headlines. Just last week, a man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after a prolonged argument, reportedly over financial matters. The man, in a drunken state, attacked his wife with a heavy object, causing her death.

Such cases of domestic violence, often linked to substance abuse, underscore the serious issues affecting many households across the country. Experts have called for more effective interventions, including better mental health services and preventive measures to address domestic abuse before it escalates into violence.

Both state and national authorities are facing increasing pressure to strengthen legal frameworks and provide better support systems for individuals facing domestic violence. With women and children often being the most vulnerable, there is a growing demand for more proactive measures to protect them from harm.